Noodles & Company (NDLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,114 shares of company stock worth $90,452. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Sidoti started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

