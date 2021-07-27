Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Insider Nick Kelsall Sells 19,429 Shares

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) insider Nick Kelsall sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total value of £60,618.48 ($79,198.43).

LON NXR traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 306 ($4.00). The stock had a trading volume of 20,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,595. The firm has a market cap of £247.55 million and a P/E ratio of 16.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 310.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norcros plc has a 12 month low of GBX 135.49 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 345 ($4.51).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

