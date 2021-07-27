NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NORMA Group stock remained flat at $$52.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.42. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

