North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Short Interest Update

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the June 30th total of 1,002,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,950,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

USMJ opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. North American Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get North American Cannabis alerts:

About North American Cannabis

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the legal cannabis market in the United States. It conducts various pilots in the legal cannabis sector in order to explore various high growth potential business opportunities. The company also operates a destination beverage company that enables consumers to interface with staff to learn about the specific benefits of cannabis, and select healthy and refreshing cannabis infused beverages, which include custom blended hemp infused coffee, cold pressed juices, and smoothies.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for North American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.