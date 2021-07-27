Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units’ Quiet Period To Expire on August 3rd (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units’ (OTCMKTS:NLITU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NLITU stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

