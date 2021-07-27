Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) PT Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Shares of NOG stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,676. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 648.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 70,991 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 366,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

