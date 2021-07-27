Northern Trust Corp Acquires 42,743 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 481.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,743 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.23% of NeoGames worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,701,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NeoGames by 80,981.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 262,379 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its stake in NeoGames by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 258,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in NeoGames by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,548,000. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGames alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NGMS shares. Truist lifted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.09. NeoGames S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.