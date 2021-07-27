Northern Trust Corp Buys 11,376 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,245,000 after acquiring an additional 694,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,963,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,845,000 after acquiring an additional 214,722 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $53,769,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,032,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 312,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 607,870 shares in the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 3.58. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

