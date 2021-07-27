Northern Trust Corp Buys New Shares in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 204,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of Vidler Water Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWTR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter valued at $11,602,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $4,701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $2,737,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Vidler Water Resources stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $231.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 100.23%. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Vidler Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

