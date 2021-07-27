Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,263 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of DHI Group worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 655,273 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in DHI Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the first quarter worth about $3,165,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DHI Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE DHX opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $206.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

