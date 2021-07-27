Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,332 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.66% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KZR. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $248.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

