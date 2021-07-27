Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Trean Insurance Group worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $588,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIG stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $686.42 million and a P/E ratio of 18.14.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. The company had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trean Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Trean Insurance Group Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

