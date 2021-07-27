Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.77% of Unity Bancorp worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $41,496.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,139.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,972 shares of company stock worth $341,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $234.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.36. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.44%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

