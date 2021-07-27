Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.77% of Stratus Properties worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stratus Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

NASDAQ:STRS opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $244.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.92. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $37.36.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.