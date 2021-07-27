Northern Trust Corp Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Constellium worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTM. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.