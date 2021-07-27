Northern Trust Corp Has $1.85 Million Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of Harrow Health worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,143 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 422,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HROW. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $225.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $69,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $204,572. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

