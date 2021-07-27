Northern Trust Corp Has $1.88 Million Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.82% of First Bank worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bank by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Bank by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in First Bank during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRBA. TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $255.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

