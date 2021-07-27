Northern Trust Corp Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,748 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.23% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 74,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 39,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of CCO opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

