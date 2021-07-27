Northern Trust Corp Has $1.96 Million Holdings in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,324 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.66% of BRT Apartments worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 169,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BRT Apartments by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in BRT Apartments by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $57,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 3,236 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $60,286.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,241.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $128,917 over the last three months. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

NYSE:BRT opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a market cap of $316.14 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 66.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

