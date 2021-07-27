Northern Trust Corp Has $2.03 Million Stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.94% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 102.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 318,875 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

AGTC stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.19.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AGTC. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

