Northern Trust Corp Has $2.05 Million Position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,468 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.70% of Tiptree worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tiptree by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tiptree by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 164,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tiptree by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tiptree by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tiptree by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 32,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $314.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.91. Tiptree Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.69 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.09%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.