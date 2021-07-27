Northern Trust Corp Has $2 Million Holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.11% of Hyliion worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 1,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,472,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,608,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,625. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyliion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Hyliion Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.