Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.51% of Acutus Medical worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

AFIB stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $433.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,071,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acutus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

