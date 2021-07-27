Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 782.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of Myovant Sciences worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $6,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 289.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,893,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $3,853,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 21.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

NYSE MYOV opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.87.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

