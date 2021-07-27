Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Suzano were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUZ. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

SUZ stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 90.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

