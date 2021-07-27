Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.84% of Northeast Bank worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $244.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Northeast Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.