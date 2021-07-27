Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of Parke Bancorp worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 350,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 649.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 329,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 285,764 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $237.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $22.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $104,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $192,323.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,167 shares of company stock worth $404,074 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

