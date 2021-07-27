Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 110,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSAN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cosan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of CSAN stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06. Cosan S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $21.18.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

