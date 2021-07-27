Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Talis Biomedical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLIS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ TLIS opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($3.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. Analysts forecast that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.