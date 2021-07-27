Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 131.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 7.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -144.94 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Natura &Co had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Natura &Co in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Natura &Co Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.