Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.77% of Nathan’s Famous worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATH stock opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $273.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

