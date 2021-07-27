Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,353 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of BayCom worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BayCom by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BayCom by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in BayCom by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BayCom by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BayCom by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BayCom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $198.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.06. BayCom Corp has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. BayCom had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.