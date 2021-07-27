Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,529 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,529 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.46% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $233.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.