Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,570 Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.94% of Bank of Commerce worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 485,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 54,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

BOCH stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $226.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.69. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

BOCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

