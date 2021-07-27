Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,336 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.84% of BCB Bancorp worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 374,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 65,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $251.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 23.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

BCB Bancorp Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

