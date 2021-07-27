Northern Trust Corp Sells 140,189 Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140,189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 115,733 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 753.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALSK opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.