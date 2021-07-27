Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,287 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,287 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of Shore Bancshares worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,023,000 after buying an additional 54,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 22,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $201.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.02. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.30%. Analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

