Northern Trust Corp Sells 22,252 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,252 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Smith Micro Software worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 41.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 377,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,621 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 127,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.71 million, a PE ratio of -192.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.29.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

