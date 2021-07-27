Northern Trust Corp Sells 267,690 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 267,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,383,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 1,467,515 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 293,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

NYSE:TKC opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.56. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1127 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKC. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.