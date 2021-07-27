Northern Trust Corp Sells 28,108 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,108 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.91% of Orion Energy Systems worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.67. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

