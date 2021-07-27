Northern Trust Corp Sells 29,627 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,627 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.60% of Casper Sleep worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 69,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 445.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 328,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 268,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSPR. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

NYSE:CSPR opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $285.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,085,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

