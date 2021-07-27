Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,341 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. 10.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.49. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMAB shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

