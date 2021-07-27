Northern Trust Corp Sells 413,779 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413,779 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.18. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

