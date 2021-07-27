Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,719 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.82% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 56,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $306.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.70. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.