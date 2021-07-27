Northern Trust Corp Sells 54,886 Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,886 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.88% of Kindred Biosciences worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 27.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,666 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,389,407.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,680 in the last 90 days. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $414.16 million, a PE ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. Equities analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIN. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

