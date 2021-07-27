Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,872 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.37% of Atlanticus worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 3,796.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $45.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $726.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 9,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $54,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at $17,968,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,797 shares of company stock valued at $930,189 over the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

