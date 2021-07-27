Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,220 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.84% of FVCBankcorp worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

