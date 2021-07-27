Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,334 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.26% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSHA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.19.

In other news, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $33.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $680.61 million and a PE ratio of -5.28.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

