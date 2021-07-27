Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,554 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of PCB Bancorp worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 189,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $274.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.91.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 29.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

PCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB).

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.