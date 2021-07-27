Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,633 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.82% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $275.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 33.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

